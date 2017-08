LIBERTY, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at the Pickens County Landfill.

Liberty Fire Department has been called to the scene on Old Liberty Road.

4 other fire departments, Pickens Rural, Pickens City, Central, and Easley, are also on scene.

According to the landfill, the fire is burning stockpiled brush and is contained and will be allowed to burn itself out.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.