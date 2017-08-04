Fmr. Lyman mayor sues after wrongful arrest

Former Lyman Mayor Rodney Turner is suing after charges against him stemming from a 2014 investigation, have been dropped.

Only 7 News was there as federal and state agents pulled computers from the town of Lyman in August of 2014. A year later SLED agents charged Turner and a former contractor with the city Gary Martin with wiretapping.

Due to that arrest, Turner was removed from his position by former Governor Nikki Haley. Turner also lost his certification as a police officer and had to resign from his position with GSP Police.

Indictments allege that Turner had set up surveillance and intentionally intercepted oral communications of employees and those doing business in Lyman Town Hall from February to August in 2014.

Turner tells 7 News that while he did authorize the cameras to be set up, he believed he was ordering a system without audio, and was not responsible for the install.

In a 7 News investigation in 2014, emails between Turner and town public works director showed Turner would discuss the cameras and send screenshots of people in frame. But it’s those documents that Turner says proves his innocence. From those hundreds of hours of recordings from the camera, Turner tells 7 News that no private conversations were recorded.

In November, both Turner and Martin’s charges were nolle prosequi, meaning dropped, for lack of evidence, according to the lawsuit.

Tuner is now suing SLED, the Attorney General, the Town of Lyman, and all council members at the time of his arrest.

Turner is suing for attorney fees and punitive damages.

To read the lawsuit, click here: Rodney Turner Lawsuit