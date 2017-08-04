Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.

The award was given to the county for their partnership creating imap, a tool which shows essential human services in Greenville County.

The award was given out at the association’s Annual Conference which was held between July 31 and August 2.

SCAC gives the award to the county that “represents the best qualities of local government.”

The association awarded the county for its “attention to detail, service to citizens, efficient use of tax dollars, and improvement to quality of life.”

“The award was for our collective ability to creatively problem-solve and is being lauded as an example for other governments to follow,” said county council chairman Butch Kirven.

The county partnered with Greenville Health System, Furman University, United Way Connects-SC211, and United Way of Greenville to create and maintain imap.

imap is an interactive map showing residents, businesses, and organizations essential life services like food, housing, education, and healthcare.

Click here to use Greenville County’s imap.