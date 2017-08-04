How to build a pinhole solar eclipse viewer

Don’t have solar eclipse glasses? No problem.

Storm Team 7’s Christy Henderson shows you how to make a pinhole viewer with items you probably already have at your home.

WHAT YOU NEED

Cardboard box (the longer the box, the larger the image)

Scissors

Aluminum foil

White paper

Clear tape

Duct tape

HOW TO BUILD IT

1. Cut two holes on the same side of the box

2. Tape aluminum foil over one of the holes in the box.

3. With clear tape, attach the white paper to the inside of the box on the opposite side of the holes. This will be your movie screen.

4. Close the box and tape it shut with duct tape. Make sure the only light entering the box is from a pin hole you will make in the aluminum foil. Speaking of which…

5. Using a small, uniform poker like a thumb tack, poke a hole in the aluminum foil.

VIEWING

Turn your back to the sun.

Look into the hole you cut in the box.

Move the box around until you can see the light from the sun enter through the pinhole and appear at the back of the inside of the box on the white paper.