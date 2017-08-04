Judge rules against family in Anderson eminent domain case

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A judge has ruled against a family who sued to stop the city of Anderson from using eminent domain on their land to build a new sewage pump station and sewer lines.

According to a filing Friday, the judge dismissed the Winbush family’s lawsuit against the city.

The city says the project was to comply with EPA regulations and was for the ‘public good.’

The judge ruled that the Winbush family missed a 30-day window to challenge the city which ended on April 15.

The family did not file their challenge until June 22.