Man charged in Anderson Co. Deputy Hodges’ death

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – SC Dept. of Natural Resources has charged a man in connection to the death of Anderson Co. Deputy Devin Hodges.

Joseph Jess Fleming, 37, of Pendleton is charged with Reckless Homicide by operation of boat, according to Robert McCullough with DNR.

Fleming works for the Army Corps of Engineers and driving the boat during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell.

According to DNR, Fleming executed a maneuver during the training exercise and three people were thrown from the boat: Fleming, Hodges, and another deputy.

Coroner Greg Shore said Hodges drowned because his life jacket got caught on a propeller.