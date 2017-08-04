Powdersville community concerned over potential housing developments

The Anderson County Planning Commission meeting set for Tuesday is gaining attention in Powdersville. Two new development projects are on the agenda for discussion and residents are concerned with what this means for their community.

Off Hood Road is the site for a potential development titled Chimney Hill. If approved, a subdivision of more than 200 townhomes will go up. But the first problem for residents is the heavy traffic on Hood Road with three schools in less than a mile, residents say traffic is already a nightmare. Then they are concerned with having more people in the area, what changes with first responders and deputies keeping crime under control.

These are all issues County Administrator Rusty Burns says they are working on solving because this project will not be the last as the growth in Powdersville is exploding.

“There are another thousand lots out there that are ready to be developed and will be developed and we also have had a lot of inquiries the we’ve received about commercial activity that is about to take place in Powdersville,” Burns said.

Burns said this area is growing three percent every year and doing good things for the county. But he said since development will only get bigger in the area, the county does want to hear from the community on what’s best for Powdersville and are welcome on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the historic courthouse in Anderson.