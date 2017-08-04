SC Tax Free Weekend starts TODAY

(WSPA) — South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday began just after midnight Friday and will continue through the weekend.

Until midnight on Sunday, shoppers can purchase various items exempt from the 6 percent state sales tax and local taxes.

The S.C. Department of Revenue says shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the holiday weekend in previous years.

Shoppers will pay no sales tax on clothing, shoes, book bags and computers.

Here’s what will and won’t cost you a little more over the weekend:

Below is an extensive list of exempted and non-exempted items.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND TECHNOLOGY

EXEMPT

Computer hardware service contracts sold in conjunction with computers

Computer software

Computer software service contracts sold in conjunction with computer software

Computer software service contracts when the true object of the contract is to obtain computer software updates during the contract period

Computers* (computer parts and accessories such as computer monitors, keyboards and scanners, when not sold in conjunction with a central processing unit (CPU), are taxable)

Daily planners or organizers when used by school children as a school supply

Personal Digital Assistants or PDAs (PDAs are hand-held computers used as daily planners. Please note that the exemption does not apply to cell phones with a PDA, computer applications or similar components.)

Printer supplies (replaceable ink cartridges used in printers are exempt from tax as “printer supplies”)

Printers (replacement parts are taxable)

School supplies* including, but not limited to: pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, blue books, bookbags, lunchboxes, musical instruments and calculators (school office and janitorial supplies are taxable)

School uniforms

*For examples of devices that are not considered computers and clarification of school supplies, please see our Frequently Asked Questions

document at dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

NOT EXEMPT

Backpacks for hiking and camping (only bookbags for school are exempt)

Cameras

Cell phones

Computer parts (such as computer monitors, keyboards and scanners when not sold in conjunction with a central processing unit (CPU)) and accessories other than printers and printer supplies (computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies are exempt)

Daily planners or organizers (whether or not such include a calculator) when not used by school children as a school supply

Digital cameras

Digital music players

Glasses

Gift wrapping paper

Greeting cards

Hobby equipment, supplies and toys

Music players

Music tapes, records and CDs

Paper products that are not school supplies (gift wrap, greeting cards, paper towels, etc.)

Printer replacement parts (printers are exempt)

School office and janitorial supplies

Smartphones

CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES

EXEMPT

Adult diapers

Aerobic clothing

Antique clothing

Aprons

Athletic uniforms or clothing

Baby bibs

Baby clothes

Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)

Baby shoes

Bandannas

Barrettes

Bathing caps

Bathing suits

Bathing trunks

Beach capes and coats

Belt buckles

Belts/suspenders

Blouses

Bobby pins

Bonnets

Boots (climbing, hiking, riding, ski, waders, fishing, cowboy)

Bow ties

Bras

Bridal gowns and veils (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Capri pants

Caps

Coats, capes and wraps

Corset laces

Corsets

Costumes (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Coveralls

Dress shields

Dresses

Earmuffs

Elastic ponytail holders

Fishing boots

Formal clothing (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Furs

Galoshes

Garters/garter belts

Girdles

Gloves (batting, bicycle, dress, garden, golf, ski, tennis)

Gowns

Graduation caps and gowns (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Gym suits

Hair bows

Hair clips

Hand muffs

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Hats

Headbands

Hosiery

Hunting vests

Ice skates (rentals are taxable)

In-line skates (rentals are taxable)

Jackets

Jeans

Jogging suits

Jumpers

Leg warmers

Leotards and tights

Lingerie

Mittens

Nightgowns

Overshoes

Pajamas

Pants

Pantsuits

Pantyhose

Ponchos

Prom dress (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Purses

Raincoats

Rainwear

Riding pants

Robes

Roller skates (provided the skates are permanently attached to the boots) (rentals are taxable)

Sandals

Scarves

School uniforms

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shoes (ballet, baseball, bicycle, boat, boots, bowling (taxed if rented), cleated, cross trainers, flip-flops, football, golf, jazz/ dance, soccer, track, in-line skates, ice skates, running, etc.) (rentals are taxable)

Shorts

Shoulder pads for dresses, jackets, etc. (but not athletic or sport protective pads)

Ski boots (snow) (rentals are taxable)

Ski masks

Ski suits (snow)

Skin diving suits

Skirts

Sleepwear

Slippers

Slips

Sneakers

Socks

Sport clothing and uniforms (but not equipment such as mitts, helmets, and pads)

Sport jacket

Stockings

Suits

Support hosiery

Suspenders

Sweat pants

Sweat shirts

Sweat suits

Sweatbands

Sweaters

Ties/neckwear

Tights

T-shirts

Tuxedo (must be sold; rentals are taxable)

Umbrellas

Underwear

Waders

Wet and dry suits

NOT EXEMPT

Backpacks for hiking and camping (bookbags for school are exempt)

Briefcases

Change purses

Clothing that is rented

Cosmetics

Costume rentals (exempt if sold)

Employee uniforms

Eyewear

Footwear that is rented

Formal clothing that is rented

Glasses

Goggles

Golf clubs

Helmets

Jewelry

Mitts (baseball fielder’s, hockey, etc.; batting, bicycle, dress, garden, golf, ski, tennis, work gloves are exempt)

Personal flotation devices

Protective masks and goggles (athletic, sport or occupational)

Roller skates not permanently attached to the boot

Safety clothing for use in a trade or business

Safety glasses and goggles

Safety shoes for use in a trade or business

Shin guards and padding

Shoulder pads (football, hockey, etc.)

Sporting equipment (baseball mitts, golf clubs, helmets, hockey mitts, life jackets and vests, masks, pads, swim fins, swimming masks and goggles)

Sunglasses

Watch bands

Watches

Wigs

DORM & HOME

EXEMPT

Bath mats

Bath rugs

Bath towels (all sizes, including beach towels)

Bath wash cloths

Bed comforters and bed comforter sets

Bed duvets and covers

Bed linens, including: baby bumper pads, canopies, baby crib padding, bed skirts, box spring covers, dust ruffles, mattress pads, mattress toppers, pillow covers, and shams (box springs, drapes, mattresses, table cloths, and window curtains and other window treatments are taxable)

Bed pillow cases

Bed pillows (e.g. baby pillows, body pillows, husband pillows, throw pillows)

Bed sheets and bed sheet sets

Bed spreads

Blankets (e.g. afghan, baby, electric, and throw)

Pillow cases

Pillows (all types)

Shower curtains and liners (shower curtain hooks and rings and shower curtain rods are taxable)

Towels of all types and sizes, including bath, beach, kitchen, and sport towels (paper towels are taxable)

NOT EXEMPT

Bathroom accessories or supplies (soap, shower curtain hooks and rings, shower curtain rods, toothbrush holders, towel holders, tissue box covers, toilet paper, wastebaskets)

Box springs

Clocks (alarms clocks, wall clocks,etc.)

Cookware

Drapes

Furniture

Hardware (hand tools, power tools, etc.)

Health food supplements

Hobby equipment, supplies and toys

Housewares

Mattresses

Paper products that are not school supplies (greeting cards, gift wrapping paper, etc.)

Paper towels

Sewing accessories

Sheet stretchers

Shower curtain hooks and rings

Shower curtain rods

Sleeping bags

Stereo equipment

Table cloths

Table placemats and other table supplies (napkins, napkin holders, etc.)

Tissue box covers

Toilet paper

Toothbrush holders

Towel holders

Toys

Vitamins

Wastebaskets

Window curtains

Window treatments (curtains, drapes, shades, valances)