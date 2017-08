VIDEO CREDIT: Emily Ann Raynes

A video of four pianists on one piano playing church hymns is going viral.

Emily Ann Raynes says she filmed at Victory Baptist Church in Valdosta, GA.

She says Tracy Jones (the dark haired pianist) and Jonathan Montgomery (young man pianist) are members of Victory Baptist.

The other two players are Raynes’ dad, Doug Raynes and sister, Natalie Raynes.

They go to Progress Baptist Church in Hendersonville where Doug is the pastor.