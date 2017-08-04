What’s Coming to the Village of West Greenville?

Sitting inside a thriving arts community, the Village of West Greenville is on its way to being one of the Upstate’s coolest hangout spots. Adding to unique restaurants like the Anchorage and Golden Brown & Delicious, Growler Haus just opened its fourth location there with 44 beers on tap and a higher end menu. Next, Kuka Juice is planning to open a cafe with cold pressed juices and snacks in early September, and by late October, the city is expecting to finish a 5,000 foot square plaza in between the Anchorage and Community Journals along with the Asheville-based restaurant Neo Burrito. Also on the way is a new yoga studio and a brick and mortar location for the Charleston-based pizza food truck, Coastal Crust.

