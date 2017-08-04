Woman dies in shallow water at Lake Keowee

An Anderson woman died Friday afternoon after she was found in shallow water in Lake Keowee, according to Coroner Karl Addis.

Dispatch got a call about a drowning at the Keowee Sailing Club around 2 p.m.

The deceased and two of her friends were wading in the lake.

Barbara Lynn Malone, 62, of Calhoun St. in Anderson was found unresponsive in waist deep water by her friends, according to Addis.

They say she never called out for help or appeared to struggle.

An autopsy will be performed to determine if there was a medical event.

The coroner was told she could swim and was reportedly active.