12-year-old goes on crime spree with 15-year-old sister, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Several children were arrested after going on a crime spree in Hernando County on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a Chevrolet dealership on Cortez Boulevard and were told unknown suspects entered a service garage.

The suspects accessed the office and stole keys to numerous vehicles in the garage and on the lot.

Three vehicles were unaccounted for or had been moved from their original location.

A 2017 white Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $72,000, and a red Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $40,000, were both missing.

An Equinox, valued at $32,000, had been moved within the lot and had unaccounted mileage.

A tricycle and bicycle were abandoned on the car lot.

A detective recognized the bicycles as property of residents at a home on Edmonds Street. The address is only a half mile from the burglary scene.

A deputy said he observed a pair of siblings and another girl headed towards the dealership Wednesday evening.

Deputies found the white Silverado in the parking lot of the Capital City Bank on Cortez Boulevard. The vehicle was used to ram the gate at the dealership, allowing the suspects to exit the property.

The vehicle had significant damage and was covered in mud.

The red Silverado was located on Taft Street, about a mile away from the dealership.

Three sets of footprints were observed leaving the scene where the truck was found.

Detectives responded to the home on Edmonds Street and made contact with the suspects’ mother.

The mother advised detectives that her children and two others had run away for several hours the previous night and returned home at 3 a.m.

The mother said she knew they had done something illegal based on their demeanor.

Her son, 12, told her they broke into the Chevrolet dealership and had stolen a car.

She advised she also heard her daughter, 14, talking on her cell phone about driving a car recklessly.

Detectives interviewed the children and determined they committed the crimes of commercial burglary and three counts of grand theft auto.

Also during the interviews, detectives learned the children were responsible for burglaries to several RV’s located across the street from the dealership the night before.

The trio stole televisions from the RV’s and had them at their home.

The siblings and their two friends, ages 15 and 18, were arrested and are facing numerous charges.

