2 arrested after shooting in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department says there were two shooting incidents on August 3rd, within hours of each other.

At this time, they don’t know if the incidents are related.

The first shooting happened in the area of Milwee Ave. around 7:35 p.m.

There was a report of multiple shots fired.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting on Milwee Ave.

21-year-old Cedric Demore Elmore, Jr. was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature.

He has bonded out on a $10,000 bond.

Nathaniel Tyler Wideman was also arrested and charged with Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Handgun.

He is still being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Police say they are unsure what the motive was behind this altercation.

There was another shooting around 10:30 p.m. at Phoenix Place Apartments.

One person was shot. The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Investigators are still looking into this shooting.

If you have any information about either incident, you are asked to contact Greenwood Police on Facebook, fill out the anonymous tip form on their website, or call (864) 942-8407.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’ Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.

Woman in car with Zachary Hammond sues Seneca Police The woman who was in the car with Zachary Hammond when he was fatally shot by a Seneca police officer has filed a lawsuit.

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide “Pharma Bro” persona on soci…

Man threatens to kill Wendy’s worker over salad with too-few cucumbers Police say a Pennsylvania man ranted that there weren’t enough cucumbers on his Wendy’s salad before he threw his food at an employee and ma…

VIRAL VIDEO: 4 pianists playing hymns on 1 piano A video of four pianists on one piano playing church hymns is going viral.