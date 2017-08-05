At least 1 hurt after crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.; lane blocked

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is injured after a crash on I-85 northbound, at exit 83, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 9:41 p.m. on Saturday.

One lane of traffic is blocked due to the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

