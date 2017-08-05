At least 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is injured after a crash that happened on S. Church Street at Southport Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 5:32 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash involves a motorcycle, according to our crew on the scene.

There is no word on the conditions of those involved at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

