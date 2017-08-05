Donate a case of water, get a free sub at Firehouse Subs

(WFLA) – Firehouse Subs is giving back to the community and simultaneously satisfying sub lovers’ cravings with their new H20 for Heroes deal.

On August 5, if you bring an unopened 24-pack of bottled water to any of their locations in the US and Canada, you will get a medium sub in return—limit one sub per person per case of water.

The water will be donated to local fire and police departments to be distributed to those in need, the hoagie chain said on Facebook.

The deal starts at 10:00 am Saturday, August 5 and runs until midnight.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’ Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.

Woman in car with Zachary Hammond sues Seneca Police The woman who was in the car with Zachary Hammond when he was fatally shot by a Seneca police officer has filed a lawsuit.

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide “Pharma Bro” persona on soci…

Man threatens to kill Wendy’s worker over salad with too-few cucumbers Police say a Pennsylvania man ranted that there weren’t enough cucumbers on his Wendy’s salad before he threw his food at an employee and ma…

VIRAL VIDEO: 4 pianists playing hymns on 1 piano A video of four pianists on one piano playing church hymns is going viral.