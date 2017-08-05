Dunkin’ without the ‘donuts’? Maybe

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin’ is thinking about dumping “Donuts” from its name.

A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin’, a move that parent company Dunkin’ Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday that a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too.

The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, although it will still sell doughnuts. Dunkin’ Donuts said it won’t make a decision on whether it will change its name until late next year, when it expects to start redesigning stores.

News of the test was first reported by Nation’s Restaurant News.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’ Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.

Woman in car with Zachary Hammond sues Seneca Police The woman who was in the car with Zachary Hammond when he was fatally shot by a Seneca police officer has filed a lawsuit.

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide “Pharma Bro” persona on soci…

Man threatens to kill Wendy’s worker over salad with too-few cucumbers Police say a Pennsylvania man ranted that there weren’t enough cucumbers on his Wendy’s salad before he threw his food at an employee and ma…

VIRAL VIDEO: 4 pianists playing hymns on 1 piano A video of four pianists on one piano playing church hymns is going viral.