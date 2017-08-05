Man gets life for killing girl who said ex’s name during sex

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to killing and disemboweling his girlfriend because she called out her estranged husband’s name during sex.

The Palm Beach Post reports 25-year-old Fidel Lopez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and sexual battery to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced Thursday.

Police say Lopez called 911 in 2015 and officers arrived to find Lopez crying in the bathroom next to 31-year-old Maria Nemeth’s body. Lopez revealed that he became enraged with Nemeth when she called out her estranged husband’s name.

According to an arrest report, Lopez started breaking objects in the room and punching holes in the wall before attacking and disemboweled her.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’ Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.

Woman in car with Zachary Hammond sues Seneca Police The woman who was in the car with Zachary Hammond when he was fatally shot by a Seneca police officer has filed a lawsuit.

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide “Pharma Bro” persona on soci…

Man threatens to kill Wendy’s worker over salad with too-few cucumbers Police say a Pennsylvania man ranted that there weren’t enough cucumbers on his Wendy’s salad before he threw his food at an employee and ma…

VIRAL VIDEO: 4 pianists playing hymns on 1 piano A video of four pianists on one piano playing church hymns is going viral.