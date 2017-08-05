Trooper-involved in crash in Greenville Co.

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) — One Greenville County road is back open following a trooper-involved crash overnight.

Greenville County Dispatch tells us the trooper was out on West Blue Ridge Drive working on a flooding problem. The incident happened near Agnew Road.

Dispatch says while the trooper was working on the flooding issues, a car came plowing through and crashed.

The call about the crash came in just after 2 this morning. EMS was called to the scene.

Dispatch says the trooper is okay.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.