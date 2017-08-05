Two pedestrians killed overnight in separate Upstate crashes

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Two people were killed Friday night in separate Upstate crashes.

The first happened on Woodruff Road in Greenville County, less than a mile east of Mauldin.

The coroner says 66-year-old Calvin Burgess was killed while pushing someone in a wheelchair across the busy road. That person was also injured and transported to Greenville Memorial around 10pm.

The death has been ruled an accident.

The driver of the 2002 Toyota truck involved was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.

—

Less than two hours later, a second pedestrian was killed.

The crash happened at 12:10am on Union Street, less than a mile south of Spartanburg.

Troopers say the pedestrian was crossing Union when he or she was hit by a driver in a 2007 Toyota 4-door vehicle.

That victim has not been identified.

—

Earlier this year, Greenville County activists expressed concern over the alarming increase in fatal pedestrian crashes.