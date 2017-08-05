VIDEO: 6 hurt after pickup truck slams into bus stop

DETROIT (WFLA) – Several people were badly injured after a pickup truck slammed into a bus stop in Detroit, according to local affiliate WDIV.

Surveillance video shows the moment and out-of-control truck hit the bus shelter, which was crowded with people taking cover from a storm.

The truck pinned down four people who had to be rescued by firefighters.

All six people inside the shelter survived, but suffered injuries. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

The 55-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Police say alcohol and speed were likely factors in the crash.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’ Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.

Woman in car with Zachary Hammond sues Seneca Police The woman who was in the car with Zachary Hammond when he was fatally shot by a Seneca police officer has filed a lawsuit.

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli is convicted at securities fraud trial Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide “Pharma Bro” persona on soci…

Man threatens to kill Wendy’s worker over salad with too-few cucumbers Police say a Pennsylvania man ranted that there weren’t enough cucumbers on his Wendy’s salad before he threw his food at an employee and ma…

VIRAL VIDEO: 4 pianists playing hymns on 1 piano A video of four pianists on one piano playing church hymns is going viral.