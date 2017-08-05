Woman hurt after hit-and-run in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is injured after a hit-and-run that happened on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 9:19 p.m.

Greenville County dispatch says a woman was found lying in the middle of the road.

Highway Patrol, Greenville County deputies, and EMS are responding to the scene.

The coroner’s office has also been called to the scene.

