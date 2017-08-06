Power BACK ON for 1,900 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 2,000 people were without power for a couple of hours in Greenville County Sunday night, according to Duke Energy.

The outage map said 1,898 customers were impacted by the outage.

The outage was first reported at about 7:49 p.m. Sunday.

The estimated restoration time was 10:15 p.m.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

