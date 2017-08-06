Power BACK ON for 1,900 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 2,000 people were without power for a couple of hours in Greenville County Sunday night, according to Duke Energy.

The outage map said 1,898 customers were impacted by the outage.

The outage was first reported at about 7:49 p.m. Sunday.

The estimated restoration time was 10:15 p.m.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Pickens Co. crash PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …

Simpsonville city administrator dies from heart attack According to Anderson Independent Mail and government officials, Eddie Case was showing horses in North Carolina when he suddenly passed.

911 calls released in downtown Greenville stabbing It’s been two weeks since a stabbing near a bar in downtown Greenville left three people hurt. A father and son were charged, and now a 911 …

Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’ Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.