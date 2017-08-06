Clemson Practice Report – Day 3

Clemson, S.C. (Clemson SID) —Clemson held its third preseason practice of the 2017 on Saturday evening. The Tigers worked from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the practice fields behind the Reeves Football Complex.

It was the third straight day of practice for Dabo Swinney’s team, who will take Sunday off from practice. The team will finish final exams on Monday before having an evening practice. The team will be in full pads on Tuesday.

Swinney has been pleased with what he has seen.. “I am very encouraged so far,” said Swinney. “I have been mixing it up quite a bit. Sometimes we have the ones vs. ones and twos vs. twos, but other times I will mix it up. The encouraging thing is that I don’t see a lot of difference, which means I believe we will have good depth on both sides of the ball.

“Three practices in I am not disappointed with anything.”

Swinney is anxious for next Tuesday, the day he will have his team’s full attention for a two-week period. The last day of summer school exams is Monday. “The last day of Club Med is Monday,” said Swinney. “Tuesday is the day I consider us to be fully into camp because we will have them all day.”

Swinney has been especially pleased with his freshman class. “The freshman group has been very impressive. They have shown up and played with energy and intensity. “

One freshman who is already getting some opportunities with the first team is Amari Rodgers. The receiver from Tennessee has gotten an opportunity with injuries to Ray-Ray McCloud and Cornell Powell.

“Amari is beyond his years when you consider what you expect from a freshman. He has made some incredible plays already. You can tell he has already put in a lot of study time since he arrived in June.”