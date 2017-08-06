Cherokee Co. firefighter dead after motorcycle crash

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened on Oak Grove Road, near York Road, in Blacksburg, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old James Derrick Henson, Jr.

Henson was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was headed east on Oak Grove Road.

He was struck head-on by a 25-year-old woman driving a 2010 Honda Accord and heading west.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, the woman crossed the center line, struck Henson head-on, and then ran off the right side of the road and into a fence.

Henson was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

The 25-year-old woman was injured and taken by EMS to Mary Black of Gaffney.

She had a juvenile passenger in the car at the time of the accident, but they were not injured.

Troopers say charges are pending.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.

The Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department posted their condolences on their Facebook page, saying Henson was a fellow firefighter.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

