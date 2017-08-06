Man killed in Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County.

SC Highway Patrol reports that a teen was driving a car on Alex Ln. with two passengers in the vehicle when they went off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch, mailbox, and culvert before overturning around 4:45 a.m.

One of the passengers was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger that was killed has been identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as Abraham Abdullah Balawi, 20 of Central.

The driver and the second passenger were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. They were both taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

SC Highway Patrol says that the collision is being investigated. Charges are pending at this time.