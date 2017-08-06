NASA responds to job app from 9-year-old ‘guardian of the galaxy’

(WFLA) – A 9-year-old sci-fi fan grabbed NASA’s attention when he sent them an adorable application letter.

The space agency was looking for a new protection officer, and in a job posting, they said they wanted someone capable of keeping the planet safe from “microbial contamination from other planets.”

The youngster, Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed “guardian of the galaxy” from New Jersey, threw his hat in the ring, and sent NASA a letter explaining why he’s perfect for the job.

“I may be nine but I think I would be a fit for the job,” Jack wrote.

He goes on to detail his astronomical background.

“I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see,” the 9-year-old continued. “I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.”

“I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”

He signs the letter off with the words: “Sincerely, Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, fourth grade.”

NASA shared the letter on their Twitter page and attached their reply to Jack, which reads: “I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and that you’re interested in being a NASA planetary protection officer. That’s great!”

“Our planetary protection officer position is really cool and is very important work,” Dr James L Green, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, wrote.

“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!”

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Pickens Co. crash PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …

Simpsonville city administrator dies from heart attack According to Anderson Independent Mail and government officials, Eddie Case was showing horses in North Carolina when he suddenly passed.

911 calls released in downtown Greenville stabbing It’s been two weeks since a stabbing near a bar in downtown Greenville left three people hurt. A father and son were charged, and now a 911 …

Greenville Co. wins award for community tool ‘imap’ Greenville County has won the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 2017 Barrett Lawrimore Memorial Regional Cooperation Award.