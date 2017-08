SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city administrator for Simpsonville died Saturday night in North Carolina after suffering a heart attack.

According to Anderson Independent Mail and government officials, Eddie Case was showing horses in North Carolina when he suddenly passed.

Case has been with the city of Simpsonville since January of 2017. He previously served the city of Fountain Inn as an administrator since 2006, as well as a council member for 20 years prior.