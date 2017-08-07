Countdown to Kindergarten prepares students for schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is holding a Countdown to Kindergarten event to prepare rising kindergartners and their parents for the first days of school.

Executive Director Nancy Halverson said students will interact with people from the community who provide resources to improve student education like local grocery stores, banks, police and fire officials.

They will also do activities like carry a lunch tray, make posters describing themselves to build confidence, interact with other students and more.

They will have a class preparing them for the eclipse. They will have a chance to meet members of the Swamp Rabbits.

Greenville County Schools will also be in attendance handing out snacks.

The event is sponsored by Future Scholars and K12. It runs from 6-8 pm, Friday August 11, 2017.

To sign up visit www.tcmupstate.org