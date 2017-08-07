Burn Bootcamp brings new customers to Drayton Mills



SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new business is bringing a whole new audience to a revitalized mill project in Spartanburg.

Burn Bootcamp opened its first location in the Hub City on Monday inside Drayton Mills.

The former textile mill is already bringing life back to the area with a mix of apartments, offices and stores.

Burn Bootcamp is bringing high-intensity group workouts to the marketplace.

“We’re all about positivity and female empowerment,” said Burn Bootcamp Spartanburg owner Elissa Farmer.

The gym is the latest addition to what has become a bustling destination in Spartanburg including Bella Latte coffee shop and Rick Erwin’s restaurant The Standard.

An economic report released back in May estimated the Drayton Mills project has a $60 million impact on the area.

Developers hope that number will go up as more businesses open and the project continues to grow.