Crews search for man reported missing on NC lake

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A search is underway for a man reported missing on a North Carolina lake.

News outlets report that North Carolina Wildlife search crews were looking Sunday evening for a man who may have drowned in a cove near Queens Landing on Lake Norman. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Deputies were told the man jumped into the lake and never resurfaced.

Officials say it’s unclear if the man was wearing a life jacket, or if alcohol was involved.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.