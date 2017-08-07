Deputies chase shoplifting suspect in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office say they got a report of shoplifting at the Applewood Shopping Center in Seneca.

Investigators tried to stop the vehicle but the driver didn’t stop.

A chase began on Highway 123 and went into Westminster.

The vehicle hit stop sticks and went onto Highway 76 where the chase ended on Lowery Streams Lane.

Deputies say there was a male driver and female passenger in the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital for reasons unrelated to the chase. The woman was taken to the detention center on outstanding bench warrants.

Deputies say the names and charges will most likely be released tomorrow.