Fatal crash on Shady Grove Rd. in Cherokee Co.

A Gaffney man has died after a car crash on Monday.

The victim is Danny Steve Shires, 65, of Green River Rd., according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The coroner says Shires was driving south on Shady Grove Rd. at 10:25 a.m. when he lost control in a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway.

He hit a culvert, went airborne and overturned.

He was wearing a seatbelt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fowler says Shires is the 14th fatality in Cherokee Co. for 2017 and the 2nd fatality in two days.