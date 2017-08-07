Gym opens at historic textile mill site in Spartanburg

Related Coverage Drayton Mills developer wants to be economic engine for community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Another business has found a home at the newly revitalized Drayton Mills.

The former textile mill is now a mix of apartments, offices and stores.

Burn Boot Camp Spartanburg will hold its grand opening on Monday.

The new gym joins The Standard restaurant and Bella Latte in what has become a thriving marketplace.

Drayton Mills was a major part of the community for nearly 92 years before it was shut down.

Developers are now bringing the historic space back to that stature with a mix of space to live, work and play.

An economic report in May showed this project has a $60 million impact on the area.

Developers hope to make that impact even bigger with plans for a new subdivision that will include 600 homes and an elementary school.

The next business slated to open its doors at Drayton Mills is Pi-Squared Pizza.