Hendrick Motorsports to drop Kasey Kahne after 2017 season

CHARLOTTE (WSPA) – NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will need to find a new ride for 2018 after Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday his time with the team will end at the conclusion of the season.

The news release says the move is being announced now to allow him to pursue another seat for the 2018 season. Kahne, 37, will continue to drive for Hendrick Motorsports and complete his sixth season with the team.

“I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports in a written statement. “We will do everything we can to finish the season as strong as we can.”

Kahne signed with Hendrick in 2010, nearly two years before he would make his debut driving the Number 5 car. He has won six races for the team including the recent Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports announced at the same time that it will announce 2018 plans for its four-car operation at a later date.