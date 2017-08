Hendrick Motorsports to drop Kasey Kahne after 2017 season - NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will need to find a new ride for 2018 after Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday his time with the team will end …

Fmr. All-Star catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55 - Darren Daulton, the All-Star catcher who was the leader of the Philadelphia Phillies’ NL championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55.

High School RedZone Season Preview: Palmetto Mustangs - Palmetto made its deepest playoff run since 2002 last year