Hundreds without power in Upstate, WNC

(WSPA) – Hundreds of people throughout the area were in the dark early Monday.

Duke Energy reports 1,650 customers in the Upstate and western North Carolina are without power as of 6 a.m.

Roebuck and Williamston were the most impacted areas after adverse weather and fallen trees or limbs damaged equipment.

Duke Energy reports Upstate customers should have electricity restored by 10:15 a.m.

More than 200 customers without electricity in Swain County should have electricity back on by noon today, according to the utility provider.

Laurens Electric Cooperative also reports outages – including 13 in Laurens County and 11 in Greenville County.