Man shot multiple times in Polk Co., deputies say

POLK CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A Rutherford County man is in the hospital after a shooting on Polk County Line Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 24-year-old Joshua Wayne Cuthbertson was shot at about 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

Cuthbertson was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Health Care System with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office says.

They say detectives are investigating as the shooting involved an ongoing domestic situation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

