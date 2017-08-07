Limestone student sings in national voice competition

Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA)- Luke Holt of Limestone College took part in the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) National Voice Competetion on July 21 in Boulder, Colorado.

Holt is a rising junior from Columbia that is pursuing his Bachelors of Fine Arts degree.

Holt advanced to the national competetion by winning first place in his category at the NATS Mid-Atlantic Regional voice competetion that was hosted by the UNC Music Department in Chapel Hill on March 17.

Holt sang at the NATS Mid-Atlantic Regional event’s Honor Recital as well.

Another Limestone student, J.R. Bloomer, a rising Sophomore from Gaffney won first place in his category at the NATS Mid-Atlantic Regional. Bloomer also performed at the events Honor Recital.