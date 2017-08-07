Man stood on hospital roof, shirtless with sword say Union Police

UNION (WSPA) – A Union man was arrested after police say he stood on the roof of a hospital shirtless and was holding a sword.

Chuck Randall Lipsey, Junior, 26, was charged with disorderly conduct by Union Police early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Union Medical Center on West South Street just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday on a report a man was standing on top of the building – without a shirt – and was waving a sword.

The Union Police Department report says Lipsey was standing near an ambulance parking area when they arrived at the hospital. When an officer asked him why he had been on the roof, Lipsey answered, “it was a nice view up there” according to the report.

The officer believed the suspect was under the influence of some substance.

Officers say he shouted and used profanity to the officers and was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. Lipsey was released from the Union County Detention Center Saturday night.