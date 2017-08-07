Man hits pole, leaves little girl at crash scene, police say

DUNNELLON, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man accused of leaving a 7-year-old girl at a crash scene is facing a child neglect charge.

34-year-old Joshua Adam Townsend was arrested Sunday in Dunnellon in central Florida.

A Marion County Sheriff’s report says a witness found the girl screaming and crying.

She told investigators that Townsend was taking her to McDonald’s he struck a pole.

She fell asleep in the truck while he checked the damage.

When she woke up, the truck was still running but the man was gone.

Deputies went to his home and asked why he left the child. He couldn’t give an answer.

The child wasn’t hurt. Her relationship to Townsend was not explained by deputies. Townsend was released on bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman died from multiple gunshots to head and chest The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way in Greenville Co.

Fatal crash on Shady Grove Rd. in Cherokee Co. The coroner says Shires was driving south on Shady Grove Rd. at 10:25 a.m. when he lost control in a curve and ran off the right side of the…

Burn Bootcamp brings new customers to Drayton Mills SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new business is bringing a whole new audience to a revitalized mill project in Spartanburg. Burn Bootcamp opene…

Man killed in Pickens Co. crash PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …

Simpsonville city administrator dies from heart attack According to Anderson Independent Mail and government officials, Eddie Case was showing horses in North Carolina when he suddenly passed.