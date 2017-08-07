Missing sailor identified as Citadel graduate

Related Coverage US Navy ends search for sailor thought lost in west Pacific

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The sailor reported missing from the USS Stethem has been identified by the Navy as Lieutenant Steven Hopkins.

According to a post on the Citadel’s Facebook page Saturday morning, Hopkins graduated from the school in 2009.

Lt. Hopkins, a Texas native, reported to the USS Stethem last month.

According to a statement from the Navy’s Facebook page, Lt. Hopkins was reported missing and assumed overboard on August 1 following routine operations near the Philippines.

After 80 hours and a search of nearly 10,000 square nautical miles, search efforts were suspended for Lt. Hopkins on Friday.

Lt. Hopkins’ previous tours include USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Normandy (CG 60), and Operational Test and Evaluation Force.