Moped driver hurt after being hit in Cherokee Co., troopers say

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after a crash involving a moped on Highway 18, near Norman Boulevard, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:03 a.m. Monday.

A 21-year-old driver of a 2006 Ford sedan was traveling south on Highway 18 when she went left of center and struck a man traveling north on a 2006 moped.

The 60-year-old moped driver was injured and taken to Mary Black Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time and his identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Ford sedan was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

