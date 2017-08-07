NC Apple Festival Sept. 1 – 4 in Hendersonville

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA)- Hendersonville is gearing up for the North Carolina Apple Festival.

The city says it’s a four-day celebration to recognize the importance of the apple industry to Henderson County and North Carolina.

The Apple Festival always falls on Labor day weekend which is September 1-4 (Friday through Monday).

The city says there will be free entertainment, 200 vendors, exhibits, festival food, a kiddie carnival with rides and inflatables at the Wells Fargo Bank and the Visitor Center.

There is also the King Apple Parade.

The Apple Festival will be on and around Main Street and the streets will be closed to traffic from 6th Ave. to Caswell St.

They are asking visitors to leave your pets at home because city ordinance prohibits animals in the event area.

For more information regarding the Apple Festival please call (828) 697-4557 or visit their website at http://www.ncapplefestival.org.