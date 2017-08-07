New Life Functional Neurology & Endocrinology

The New Life LIFT gets results with NO pain and NO down-time associated with surgical tummy tucks.

The New Life Lift can help get your “beach body” ready in as little as 6 SESSIONS with NO pain, NO surgery and NO down-time. Results are amazing! And it also addresses problems like stretch marks, C-section scars, and love handles that traditional surgery cannot. It works on all skin types, ages and both men and women. We are the ONLY clinic in the entire state of South Carolina to offer this exclusive, proprietary protocol!

