Police responding to shooting on Farley Ave in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police are responding to a reported shooting on Farley Avenue.
The shooting happened at the Biggerstaff grocery store, police say.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
More stories you may like on 7News
Woman died from multiple gunshots to head and chest
The incident happened at about 9:19 p.m. Saturday on Stables Road at Sagitarius Way in Greenville Co.
Fatal crash on Shady Grove Rd. in Cherokee Co.
The coroner says Shires was driving south on Shady Grove Rd. at 10:25 a.m. when he lost control in a curve and ran off the right side of the…
Burn Bootcamp brings new customers to Drayton Mills
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new business is bringing a whole new audience to a revitalized mill project in Spartanburg. Burn Bootcamp opene…
Man killed in Pickens Co. crash
PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …
Simpsonville city administrator dies from heart attack
According to Anderson Independent Mail and government officials, Eddie Case was showing horses in North Carolina when he suddenly passed.