Reward increased for information in deadly shooting of Upstate teen

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A reward has increased in the search to find out who killed an Upstate high school student at a park.

Makiya Hawkins, 17, was killed at the Pavilion Recreation Center around midnight on May 14.

A victims’ advocate says the reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest has increased to $4,500.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year old Ricci Murphy Jr. of Simpsonville on a weapons charge in June in connection to the shooting.

Murphy has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and illegally carrying a pistol.

Deputies say Murphy fired a gun causing a panic in a crowd of about 100 people at the park. Another person fired back and fatally shot Hawkins.The Wade Hampton High School student was just weeks away from graduating high school at the time of her death.

Sheriff Will Lewis has said Hawkins was a bystander caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.