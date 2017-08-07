SC Democratic Party calls on Attorney General to resign

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Democratic Party 2nd Chair Anthony Thompson called on S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign on Monday.

This came after emails showed him asking for advice from Richard Quinn on how to remove Independent Prosecutor David Pascoe.

“The appearance of collusion exposed in yesterday’s Post and Courier makes it clear that the time has come for the Attorney General to resign. At best, he has used poor judgment that compromises public faith in both the ongoing corruption probe and his office. At worst, he has participated in obstruction of justice,” Thompson said.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a collision that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Pickens County. SC Highway …

 