SCAM ALERT: Jobless veteran program in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD Co., NC (WSPA) – There’s a new scam warning about a jobless veteran program, according to the Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Rutherford Co. Veteran Service Office says that phone calls are being made soliciting money for a program supporting jobless veterans.

The scammer says the program has different giving levels, Gold, Silver, Bronze or any amount can be given.

Deputies say this is similar to the Rutherford County Veteran Services Community Partnership Program, but it is not the same program.

They say Rutherford County Veteran Services DOES NOT solicit money over the phone from people.