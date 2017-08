ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse off of Tunnel Rd.

Police say they got a report of an unresponsive man on August 4 around 10 p.m.

James Lee Smith, 38, of McDaris Cove Rd. Weaverville was found dead.

Police say they are working with the Office of the Medical Examiner and investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

We will update this article when we get more information.